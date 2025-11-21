Jelly Roll breaks internet with another bold makeover after losing weight

In a surprising new update, Jelly Roll has sparked a frenzy among fans by debuting another dramatic transformation.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, November 20, the 40-year-old American and rapper surprised his fans by unveiling a bold new makeover, shaving off his beard for the first time in a decade.
“How I REALLY feel about the Grammys… And I look like a ninja turtle,” he captioned the post.
In the video, the Save Me singer quipped, "By now you have probably figured out that I look like a ninja turtle.”
Sharing the reason behind keeping a beard for years, he said, "Crazy. One of the reasons I even started growing a beard is I was so obese, it was just easier to cover up what was happening here."
In the clip, Jelly Roll also expressed gratitude for being nominated for three Grammy Awards in the 2026 ceremony, calling it "probably the craziest thing that's ever happened in my life."
"When i made it to my first Grammy of the year i had new artist i thought to myself this is the only time I'll ever be at the Grammys, and to be coming back three years later with more nominations than I've ever had is just...first of all the gratitude,” he was seen saying.
Overwhelmed by the nominations, the All My Life singer held back his tears, expressing, "win, lose or draw, dude, holy f--- we won.”
Jelly Roll has been nominated for three 2026 Grammys, which include Best Country Album, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song.