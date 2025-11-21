Entertainment

Spencer Lofranco, known for playing John Travolta’s son in Gotti, dead at 33

The 'King Cobra' star’s brother, Santino, shared his sibling died on Tuesday, November 18

Spencer Lofranco, the rising actor who appeared alongside stars like Angelina Jolie and John Travolta, has died at the age of 33.

On Thursday, the King Cobra star’s brother, Santino, shared the news of Spencer's death on Instagram, disclosing that his sibling died on Tuesday, Nov. 18.

"To the legend @roccowinning. My brother. You lived a life only some could dream of," Santino wrote in a caption to the post, alongside a number of photos of Spencer as a child and in recent years. "

He added, “You changed people lives, and now you are with God. I will always love you and miss you Bear. RIP. October 18, 1992 - November 18, 2025."

TMZ reported that Spencer’s death is under investigation in British Columbia.

The Toronto-born actor appeared in seven films between 2013 and 2018, including Angelina Jolie’s Unbroken and the 2018 biopic Gotti, where he played John Travolta’s onscreen son.

To note, in a 2014 Interview magazine profile, Spencer shared that he pursued acting at 17 despite his father hoping he’d choose hockey or law.

He trained at the New York Film Academy before landing roles in Jamesy Boy and his first credit in At Middleton.

His other films included Dixieland, Home, and King Cobra.

