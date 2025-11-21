Harper Beckham shows emotional side at brother Cruz’s Notting Hill gig

Harper Beckham couldn’t hold back her emotions as she watched her brother Cruz take the stage at his Notting Hill gig.
The fourteen-year-old daughter admitted she “shed a few tears” watching her brother Cruz perform during his intimate Notting Hill gig on Wednesday.
Victoria Beckham proudly shared Harper's sweet message to Cruz, 20, as he reflected on his journey from practicing guitar to leading his own band.
Harper wrote, “I am beyond proud of you Cruz and how far you have come, I am so so proud to call you not just my brother but my role model.”
She added, “I can't be more grateful to have a brother like you. I can't believe you are a rockstar!”
Harper also noted, “Last night you were amazing and I may have shed a few years of pride, you have come so far and it's crazy to me that you stayed with just you and your guitar and now you are performing with your own band, your own crowd and so many people that love and care for you.”
“Watching you last night honestly made me tear up and made me realise even more how talented you really are,” she continued.
Harper concluded, “I love you so, so much and I can't wait for you to make many more amazing songs and memories along this journey.”
On stage with The Breakers, Cruz performed his provocative single Optics, tackling themes of drugs and sex.
Victoria Beckham watched from the front row and posted a clip of him on guitar.