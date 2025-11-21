‘Stranger Things 5’: New teaser shows Eleven bracing for epic clash with Vecna

It’s going to be the fiercest season of the Stranger Things franchise!
On Thursday, November 20, Netflix fueled anticipation for the upcoming installment of its hit sci-fi, horror series by dropping a thrilling new teaser, hinting at an epic clash between Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven and Jamie Campbell Bower’s Vecna.
“Training season hits different when the world’s at stake. Watch as Eleven prepares to take on Vecna in a clip from Stranger Things 5,” read the caption.
The teaser shows Eleven preparing intensely, jumping from one car to another and polishing her superpowers in a forest-like area.
After she finishes one more round of her fierce practice session, David Harbour and Winona Ryder – portraying Jim Hopper and Joyce Byers respectively – were seen stopping the timer, saying, “Twelve minutes, 33 seconds. It’s a new record.”
Eleven the gears up for another session, asking the duo to “reset" the timer.
Fans’ reactions:
The new teaser fueled excitement among fans, who expressed their anticipation for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.
“Waitiiiiiiing!” excitedly wrote one, while another stated, “Mom and dad proud of that record.”
A third repeated her dialogue, penning, “’Reset it’ yes queen.”
“Until it's 11 minutes and 11 seconds,” one more chimed in.
Stranger Things Season 5 release date:
Stranger Things Season 5 is set to release in three parts: Part 1 on November 26, Part 2 on December 25, and the grand finale episode on December 31, 2025, bringing the thrilling series to its end.