Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban take major step to ensure peace for daughters amid split

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are keeping things calm and cooperative amid their divorce.
As per PEOPLE, a source shared that the Baywatch star and the Let It Roll singer’s daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14 “spend as much time with their dad as they want,” and that the split remains free of conflict.
"Their daughters live with Nicole, but spend as much time with Keith as they want," the insider shared, adding, "There is no drama."
Kidman also shares two adult children, Connor, 30, and Bella, 32, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.
She filed for divorce from Urban on September 30, with court documents showing the pair agreed on a parenting plan and vowed not to disparage one another or each other’s families.
The parenting plan outlined in the document states that the former couple will "encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families."
Both are required to complete a parenting seminar within 60 days, per court documents.
Kidman will be the primary residential parent, with 306 days a year with their daughters, while Urban will have 59 — giving her more than five times his allotted time.
To note, after news of the split broke, Kidman has been frequently spotted out with her younger girls.
On November 5, she joined the crowd at a Sabrina Carpenter concert, where the pop star teasingly “arrested” her for being “too hot.”