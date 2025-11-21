Entertainment

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban take major step to ensure peace for daughters amid split

The 'Baywatch' star and the 'Let It Roll' singer shares daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban take major step to ensure peace for daughters amid split
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban take major step to ensure peace for daughters amid split

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are keeping things calm and cooperative amid their divorce.

As per PEOPLE, a source shared that the Baywatch star and the Let It Roll singer’s daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14 “spend as much time with their dad as they want,” and that the split remains free of conflict.

"Their daughters live with Nicole, but spend as much time with Keith as they want," the insider shared, adding, "There is no drama."

Kidman also shares two adult children, Connor, 30, and Bella, 32, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

She filed for divorce from Urban on September 30, with court documents showing the pair agreed on a parenting plan and vowed not to disparage one another or each other’s families.

The parenting plan outlined in the document states that the former couple will "encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families."

Both are required to complete a parenting seminar within 60 days, per court documents.

Kidman will be the primary residential parent, with 306 days a year with their daughters, while Urban will have 59 — giving her more than five times his allotted time.

To note, after news of the split broke, Kidman has been frequently spotted out with her younger girls. 

On November 5, she joined the crowd at a Sabrina Carpenter concert, where the pop star teasingly “arrested” her for being “too hot.”

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

‘Stranger Things 5’: New teaser shows Eleven bracing for epic clash with Vecna

‘Stranger Things 5’: New teaser shows Eleven bracing for epic clash with Vecna
Netflix fuels hype for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 with a fierce new teaser starring Millie Bobby Brown

Jelly Roll breaks internet with another bold makeover after losing weight

Jelly Roll breaks internet with another bold makeover after losing weight
The ‘All My Life’ singer unveils dramatic new transformation after shedding nearly 200 pounds

Harper Beckham shows emotional side at brother Cruz’s Notting Hill gig

Harper Beckham shows emotional side at brother Cruz’s Notting Hill gig
Harper Beckham shed a few tears watching her brother Cruz perform during his intimate Notting Hill gig

Spencer Lofranco, known for playing John Travolta’s son in Gotti, dead at 33

Spencer Lofranco, known for playing John Travolta’s son in Gotti, dead at 33
The 'King Cobra' star’s brother, Santino, shared his sibling died on Tuesday, November 18

'Sunrise on the Reaping' trailer stuns fans with Glenn Close's unrecognisable look

'Sunrise on the Reaping' trailer stuns fans with Glenn Close's unrecognisable look
'Sunrise on the Reaping' trailer reveals attractive arena that hides several dangers beneath the surface

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ teaser promises dark new chapter

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ teaser promises dark new chapter
‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ teaser shatters the silence in Panem

Lily Collins dishes out ‘surprises’ in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5

Lily Collins dishes out ‘surprises’ in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5
‘Emily in Paris’ cast shares exciting details about most-anticipated season 5

Zayn Malik reveals reason behind pop comeback with Jisoo duet ‘Eyes Closed’

Zayn Malik reveals reason behind pop comeback with Jisoo duet ‘Eyes Closed’
Zayn Malik gushes over his iconic collaboration for ‘Eyes Closed’ with BLACKPINK star Jisoo

Kevin Spacey speaks up on struggles he faced after sexual assault allegations

Kevin Spacey speaks up on struggles he faced after sexual assault allegations
The 'Beyond the Sea' star claims he’s currently homeless, staying in hotels and Airbnbs

Top music releases of 2025: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter rule the charts

Top music releases of 2025: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter rule the charts
From Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ to Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend,’ biggest music hits of 2025

Kim Kardashian rushes to brain surgeon after MRI spotted dangerous Aneurysm

Kim Kardashian rushes to brain surgeon after MRI spotted dangerous Aneurysm
Kim Kardashian reveals brain specialist’s alarming warning about her life threatening disease

Sabrina Carpenter lives ‘ultimate dream’ with 'Alice in Wonderland' role

Sabrina Carpenter lives ‘ultimate dream’ with 'Alice in Wonderland' role
Sabrina Carpenter thanks fans for showing support despite heavy rain during Los Angeles concert