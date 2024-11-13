Princess Beatrice sides with King Charles in shocking blow to father Andrew

Princess Beatrice has taken a shocking decision amid the ongoing feud between his father Prince Andrew and King Charles.
For the unversed, the monarch and the Duke of York are not on good terms with each other over the matter of Royal Lodge.
The King asked his brother to relocate from the massive royal residence to the Frogmore Cottage due to the financial maintenance of the Lodge.
However, now reports claim that Andrew has enough money to financially support his lifestyle at the grand Royal Lodge.
Now, Woman's Day magazine revealed that Andrew's eldest daughter Beatrice has decided to support Charles amid the escalating drama.
The source shared, "Beatrice knows her future lies in the hands of her uncle, not her dad."
"Bea has another baby on the way so it's all about the future and moving forward," an insider stated.
The report further shared, "Even though Beatrice has landed comfortably by marrying into an Italian aristocratic family, it's mortifying to have Andrew decimate the family's fortune and reputation."
"She desperately wants to be formally put on the royal roster and if that means distancing herself from her father, then so be it."