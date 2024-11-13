Trending

Arjun Kapoor reveals he has man-crush on THIS Bollywood actor

Actor Arjun Kapoor watched Hrithik Roshan slay in 'Dhoom 2'

  by Web Desk
  November 13, 2024
Arjun Kapoor reveals he has man-crush on THIS Bollywood actor
Arjun Kapoor reveals he has man-crush on THIS Bollywood actor 

Arjun Kapoor became obsessed with one of Bollywood's renowned male actors after watching his action film.

In a recent interview with PinkVilla, the 2 States actor revealed his fondness for the Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan after watching Dhoom 2.

The Sardar Ka Grandson star said, “I was drooling watching Dhoom 2, main kabhi nahi bhul sakta (I can never forget). Main gaya tha Dhoom 2 dekhne (I went to watch Dhoom 2), I was semi-lusting after Hrithik Roshan when I came out.”

He continued, “I came out literally with saliva. I wanted to see the film again that, ‘Wow, how can a man look so good?’ He was my man crush at that point of time.”

In the action thriller Dhoom 2, fans witnessed the Krrish star transform into a criminal mastermind, who was also the king of disguise.

The cherry on the top seemed to be the actor’s undeniable chemistry with the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arjun Kapoor is riding high on the success of his recent release Singham Again as it raked millions at the box office. 

