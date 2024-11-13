Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer

  • by Web Desk
  • November 13, 2024
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have brought joy to a 9-year-old boy's life with their heartwarming gesture.

The Hollywood couple invited the Deadpool fan to watch a Wrexham game after learning about his brave battle with cancer.

To note, the young fan, whose name is Riley, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer in 2023, and has had his lower leg amputated. However, earlier this year his cancer returned and spread.

Riley’s family began an online appeal by Micky Day from cancer charity Miles for Men on BBC Radio Tees to help Riley fulfil his wish of meeting Reynolds.

The Deadpool and Wolverine actor, owner of Wrexham AFC, saw the appeal on Twitter and arranged a video call with Riley.

During video call, Reynolds and Lively surprised Riley by inviting him to join them at a Wrexham game.

“Well, hello there Riley. It is so nice to meet you I have heard so much about you,” Reynolds said to Riley in a heartwarming clip.

He went on to say, “You have been going through a lot and I cannot wait to meet you. I'm going to make sure this is one of the best days of your life.”

This isn't the first time that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have shown their charitable side. 

The couple previously donated £10,000 to adapt the home of Louis Perrin, a 4-year-old with a rare brain disorder, to suit his needs.

