Hugh Jackman to test public reaction with ‘soft launch’ of relationship with Sutton Foster

  • by Web Desk
  • November 13, 2024
Hugh Jackman is reportedly preparing a 'soft launch' of his relationship with Sutton Foster to gauge public reaction amid rumours that their connection contributed to his recent split.

According to the Daily Mail, the recent claims about the Deadpool and Wolverine star’s involvement with the Younger star were confirmed as Hugh’s estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness revealed the real reason for legal separation through harsh social media reaction.

Deborra took to her Instagram account to 'like' an October 26, video posted by gossip blogger Tasha Lustig which alleged Hugh's rumoured affair with Sutton was the couple parted their ways.

In Lustig's video, it is shared that Hugh and Sutton have been preparing a "soft launch" of their relationship to gauge public opinion.

The gossip blogger also claimed that they will need "to dream up the Disney story of the ages" in order to please critics.

To note, Deborra-Lee's friend Amanda de Cadenet, also commented on the same post, 'You are on point with this one. My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment fyi!”

Moreover, a source close to Foster, shared “Sutton and Hugh's relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb [separated],” adding, “A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap. They are really happy now.”

They continued, “Hugh's whole image is that he’s the nicest guy in Hollywood, so he doesn't know what to do with this.”

For the unversed, in March 2020, the Australian actor and the Georgia-born star first started workshopping Jerry Zaks' Broadway revival of the 1957 musical.

They took on the roles of Harold Hill and Marian Paroo in The Music Man, which ran from February 2022 to January 2023 at the Winter Garden Theatre in Manhattan.

