Selena Gomez confirms return to ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’

Alex Russo is coming back!
Selena Gomez has confirmed that she will be reprising her iconic role as Alex Russo sooner than expected in Disney's Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.
Taking to her Instagram account, the Who Says singer posted a screenshot of an article that reported the viewership numbers for premiere episode of the show.
Alongside the screenshot, Gomez penned a short note, teasing her return on Wizards Beyond Waverly Place as her beloved character.
“You all made this possible . . . don’t worry Alex is coming back sooner than you think,” she wrote.
At the show's premiere, which is a spin-off of 2007-2012 series Wizards of Waverly Place, Gomez expressed her excitement over reviving the beloved character.
"It's the best feeling in the whole world to be able to bring this back for you and to all the people who have never seen it before," Gomez said in October.
Selena Gomez further added, “I was so genuinely happy to be able to just bring the nostalgia back. This is what gave me everything that I have today, and I'll never forget that this is where I started.”
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is available to stream on Disney+.