Chris Evans spills beans on his changed Christmas plans after wedding

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista tied the knot in on September 9, 2023, in Massachusetts

  • by Web Desk
  • November 13, 2024
Chris Evans has opened up about his how his Christmas celebrations have taken a delightful turn after tying the knot with Alba Baptista last year.

During an interview with People to promote his upcoming film Red One in Berlin, the Fantastic Four actor revealed that they divide their holiday time between Massachusetts and her home country of Portugal.

“Well, so far we've only had one Christmas. This will be our second Christmas together as a married couple, so we're going to have to do the pinball,” he shared.

Evans continued, “As much as I love Christmas in Massachusetts with snow, she has her own traditions in Portugal. We're going to start doing the pinballing back and forth. Excited to see what they have in store.”

“We have a very busy schedule going on. She's about to start something in January. I'm doing something right now in Greece. So just the amount of travel that we have, we're doing one more here in Massachusetts and then we'll start over there [in Portugal],” he further added.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista tied the knot in September 2023, in Massachusetts.

Moreover, Red One is slated to hit the theaters on November 15, 2024.

