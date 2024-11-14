Royal

Prince William marks King Charles' birthday with work in Northern Ireland

The monarch is observing his birthday as a normal working day

  • by Web Desk
  • November 14, 2024
Williams appearance in Northern Ireland comes on King Charless 76th birthday
William's appearance in Northern Ireland comes on King Charles's 76th birthday

Prince William marked King Charles’s 76th birthday with a busy day of engagements in Northern Ireland, focusing on initiatives to support youth homelessness and the creative industries. 

The Prince of Wales visited key projects aligned with his charitable work, reflecting his commitment to addressing social issues on the monarch's special day.

The Prince’s first stop was The Foyer, a service run by the Simon Community, where he engaged in discussions about strategies to prevent homelessness among young people leaving care. 

He later visited Ulster University’s creative facilities to learn more about their virtual production capabilities and the ambitious £72m Studio Ulster project.

The visit ties in with William’s ongoing advocacy for The Homewards programme, led through The Royal Foundation, which seeks to develop innovative housing solutions for vulnerable populations.

As for King Charles, the monarch is observing his birthday as a normal working day. The Prince and Princess of Wales shared their warm wishes for the occasion on social media, posting a birthday message for the King. 

Despite the occasion, Charles is proceeding with his scheduled engagements, as his birthday celebrations had already been marked earlier this year with the King’s Birthday Parade in June.

“Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!” the future king and Queen wrote in their post.

New AI tool can trace your every step using microbial ‘fingerprints’: Here's how

New AI tool can trace your every step using microbial ‘fingerprints’: Here's how
Malaria parasite developing resistance to life-saving drug

Malaria parasite developing resistance to life-saving drug

Pregnant Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly ‘excited’ for new addition in family

Pregnant Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly ‘excited’ for new addition in family
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce

Royal News

Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
King Charles birthday celebration disrupted by unexpected incident
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Duchess Sophie sends subtle love gesture to Prince Edward
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Prince William, Kate Middleton mark King Charles' 76th birthday with unseen photo
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
King Charles celebrates 76th birthday with Royal family's delightful wish
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Kate Middleton finally reacts to Prince William’s bearded look
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
King Charles graces ‘Gladiator II’ premiere without Queen Camilla
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Buckingham Palace shift may reshape King Charles, Prince Harry relationship
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Danish Royal Family makes major move to modernize monarchy
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make important move for Archie, Lilibet
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Prince Harry's return to Remembrance Service ‘possible’ with one condition
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Duchess Sophie gives big surprise after Kate Middleton's new announcement