Prince William marks King Charles' birthday with work in Northern Ireland

Prince William marked King Charles’s 76th birthday with a busy day of engagements in Northern Ireland, focusing on initiatives to support youth homelessness and the creative industries.
The Prince of Wales visited key projects aligned with his charitable work, reflecting his commitment to addressing social issues on the monarch's special day.
The Prince’s first stop was The Foyer, a service run by the Simon Community, where he engaged in discussions about strategies to prevent homelessness among young people leaving care.
He later visited Ulster University’s creative facilities to learn more about their virtual production capabilities and the ambitious £72m Studio Ulster project.
The visit ties in with William’s ongoing advocacy for The Homewards programme, led through The Royal Foundation, which seeks to develop innovative housing solutions for vulnerable populations.
As for King Charles, the monarch is observing his birthday as a normal working day. The Prince and Princess of Wales shared their warm wishes for the occasion on social media, posting a birthday message for the King.
Despite the occasion, Charles is proceeding with his scheduled engagements, as his birthday celebrations had already been marked earlier this year with the King’s Birthday Parade in June.
“Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!” the future king and Queen wrote in their post.