Queen Camilla deals with 'upsetting' events amid deteriorating health 

Queen Camilla must have been feeling 'upset' over the recent series of heartbreaking events, a royal expert claimed.
For the unversed, the Queen Consort recently lost her "much-loved" companion, a rescued dog, Beth.
Later, King Charles' beloved wife caught a chest infection, and as a result, Camilla stepped out from key royal engagements.
A senior royal commentator, Arthur Edwards told The Sun that she must be "upset" over recent tragic events.
He said, "The fact is that she missed the Remembrance Day Services, both at the Albert Hall and at the Cenotaph."
The expert added, "And for her to miss those - obviously the reason was because she's coughing all the time, she didn't want to embarrass anybody - that would have been tragic."
While recalling Camilla's love for her dog, Arthur shared, "I remember once seeing her [the dog] on an engagement down in Wiltshire, and the lady that walks them every day came along to see the Queen doing this engagement."
"When she got out of the car and saw the dogs, she went over and played with the dogs, and it made a better picture than the rest of the engagement," he stated.
Arthur revealed that her pets are very "special" to the Queen and the King. He continued, "She would be upset about that."