King Charles fulfills Royal commitments amid Queen Camilla's health concerns

King Charles carried out a public engagement alone, likely in challenging weather conditions.
The 76-year-old was spotted at Sunday service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, without Queen Camilla, who was unable to join him due to health concerns.
In fact, Camilla did not attend the Royal Variety Performance on Friday as she continues to recover from a chest infection, which first appeared when she and Charles returned from their tour of Australia and Samoa in October.
Buckingham Palace announced that Camilla would miss the event just hours before guests began to arrive."
A spokesman said: "Following a recent chest infection, the Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritise sufficient rest.
"With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight's Royal Variety Performance. His Majesty will attend as planned."
A palace insider revealed that although Camilla coughs whenever she starts speaking, there is no cause for alarm as she is “on good form”.
The source said: “[The Queen] is a great believer that the show must go on and hopes to be back to full strength and regular public duties very soon.”
The Queen “sensibly” decided to follow medical advice and not “overstretch” herself given the length and lateness of Friday's engagement, according to sources.
She remained at home in London but has since travelled to Sandringham as initially planned.
A royal source told the Mail that the Queen was “naturally disappointed to miss the evening’s entertainments and sends her sincere apologies to all those involved”.