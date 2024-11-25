Prince William, Kate Middleton receive Royal warning before key event

Prince William and Kate Middleton received a major warning before their upcoming appearance at the key event next month.
On Sunday, the Prince and Princess of Wales' London home, Kensington Palace, was forced to close due to poor weather.
The closure notice was posted on X, which read, "Due to Storm Bert, there are a number of closures across our sites on Sunday 24 November. Kensington Palace is closed today - please see our website for more on the gardens at Hampton Court Palace and Hillsborough Castle."
William and Kate will be attending the Christmas Carol concert next month along with their kids and the rest of the royals.
A sign that was attached to the park's gates read: "Park closed. Hazardous conditions - do not enter."
Even though Prince of Wale and Princess Kate primarily reside at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, Kensington Palace is still their official London residence.
Last month, two burglars tried to raid the Shaw farm near their home Adelaide Cottage.
Kate Middleton is set to host this year's Christmas Carol Service on December 6, 2024, at Westminster Abbey in London.