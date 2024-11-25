Queen Camilla's fresh health update gives fans sigh of relief

Queen Camilla has given her fans a big sigh of relief with a fresh and delightful health update amid chest infection.
Shortly after Camilla pulled herself out of the Royal Variety Performance, held at Albert Hall London on November 22, 2024 to take "sufficient rest" amid chest infection, a palace insider gave very positive update on her health.
As per the source, Camilla coughs whenever she tends to speak, she is “on good form” and there's no need to be worry about.
“[The Queen] is a great believer that the show must go on and hopes to be back to full strength and regular public duties very soon," added the insider.
The source also confirmed that the 77-year-old has “sensibly” took the decision to follow the medical professional's advice and not “overstretch” herself for Friday's studded event.
This new revelation comes after the previous update from Buckingham Palace on Thursday night, in which they announced that Camilla would miss the Royal Variety Performance to prioritise her health.
A Palace spokesman said, "Following a recent chest infection, The Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritise sufficient rest."
"With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight’s Royal Variety Performance. His Majesty will attend as planned," added.