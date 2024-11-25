Royal

Prince Harry makes prominent change in himself after moving to US

The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle are set to attend 2025 Invictus Games in Canada next year

  Web Desk
  • November 25, 2024


Prince Harry has made some prominent changes in himself after he left stepped down from senior royal position and moved to the U.S.

The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle bid farewell to their royal duties after they left Buckingham Palace in January 2020 and moved to the sunny shores of Montecito, California, alongside two kids, Archie and Lilibet.

After moving to the states, the accent of Harry has severely been effected, as seen in the latest video.

Last week, he seemingly got a tattoo from Jelly Roll and fans could not help but notice his heavy American accent.

A user wrote under the comment section of the post, “Harry does not sound like a Britisher at all, he sounds like a local american.

Anthony Shuster, a communication coach and accent specialist, also explained this linguistic shift to Telegraph, “You notice that there’s a huge difference between the way the King speaks and the way Harry now speaks. There’s very little articulation at all in his speech—it’s far more relaxed.”

He added, “It could be that Prince Harry has started to borrow American phrases and words to fit in and be understood better by the American press.”

On the work front, Harry and Meghan are expected to attend the 2025 Invictus Games in Canada, which will take place from February 8 to February 16, 2025.

