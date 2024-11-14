Entertainment

Alexandra Daddario first postpartum photo with newborn melts hearts

'The White Lotus' star and her husband Andrew Form welcomed their first baby on Halloween

  by Web Desk
  November 14, 2024
Alexandra Daddario has shared an intimate and heartwarming glimpse of her postpartum journey, posting the first photo of herself cuddling with her newborn baby.

The White Lotus star took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to offer a glimpse into her postpartum journey while reflecting on the changes that have occurred in her body since giving birth.

In a shared photo Daddario donned gray shorts and a tan bra, holding her baby in her arms, as the baby in a striped shirt and brown pants.

The Baywatch star wrote in a caption, “I play a witch on TV and gave birth on Halloween, but nothing could have prepared me for the magic, and scares, of postpartum. THIS is what it looks like for me 6 days after giving birth to my magical little baby.”

Daddario added, “Women’s bodies are amazing and I’ve never felt more proud of mine. So much love to all the new moms out there leaning into their new powers (and new @fridamom undies)! #fridamompartne.”


To note, the San Andreas starlet shared the exciting news of welcoming her first baby with her husband Andrew Form on Halloween.

Daddario announced in her interview with Vogue that she was expecting her first baby with Form after nearly four years together.

