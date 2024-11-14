Selena Gomez celebrates success of 'Emilia Pérez' with throwback photos

Selena Gomez has penned a touching note on the release of Emilia Pérez in the U.S.
On Wednesday night, the Rare Beauty founder posted a couple of clips and pictures from the set on her Instagram.
She captioned the post, “Emilia Pérez is out now on Netflix in the US, UK and Canada! Jacques Audiard’s audacious fever dream defies genres and expectations.”
Notably, the Spanish musical film follows the plot of an underrated lawyer who works for a renowned law firm. The main aim of the lawyer is to release criminals from jail rather than serving justice. The plot takes a huge turn when she gets hired by the leader of a criminal organization.
Recently, Selena has been attending a lot of film festivals and premieres with her cast to promote the film.
The cast of the movie includes Karla Sofia Gascon, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, Édgar Ramírez and Zoe Saldana.