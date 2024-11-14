Entertainment

Zendaya hails fellow Disney star Raven-Symoné as 'queen'

Zendaya started her Disney career with ‘Shake It Up’ from 2010 to 2013

  by Web Desk
  November 14, 2024
Zendaya proved that she’s a fan girl of fellow Disney actress Raven-Symoné.

The Spider-Man star revealed that she learned a lot from Raven during her recent chat with Vanity Fair

She also revealed that just like any other kid, she grew up watching the actress/ singer.

Zendaya said, “I will say I did grow up watching Raven-Symoné, who I think is one of the queens of facial expression. She was so phenomenal, What I appreciate about her comedy in that show is you can watch it now and it holds up.”

The Dune actress also revealed that she watched The Cheetah Girls with her eight-year old niece just for her favorite icon.

Her niece couldn’t understand the hype behind the show like her so she told Zendaya to “calm down.”

Later on the in discussion, the supermodel also noted that Raven has guided her a lot in her career.

"We would rehearse outside because there were sliding-glass windows in the auditorium, and we would rehearse in our reflection. We tried to audition other girls. It was really serious. We did a performance for Grandparents Day. It was real,” Zendaya explained.

Notably, Zendaya started her Disney career with Shake It Up from 2010 to 2013.

