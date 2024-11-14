Trending

Bilal Abbas Khan offers peek into his travel diaries

Actor Bilal Abbas Khan documents happy moments from his London vacation

  • by Web Desk
  November 14, 2024
Actor Bilal Abbas Khan documents happy moments from his London vacation
Actor Bilal Abbas Khan documents happy moments from his London vacation 

Bilal Abbas Khan was spotted having a whale of a time during his recent getaway!

Turning to his Instagram account on Wednesday, the Cheekh actor shared a video montage featuring moments from his vacations in what appeared to be London.

The video was summary of his entire day that ranged from making breakfast, admiring the view to bearing the chills.

In the viral clip Bilal raised the temperature in full layered clothing to beat the chilly weather of the country.

“Part 2,” the Pyar Ke Sadqay actor captioned the travel carousel, adding an airplane and white heart emoji.


Shortly after the montage was shared, his ardent fans rushed to the comments section to shower love on him.

“Styling ends on this man,” one fan wrote.

“Forever a Bilal Abbas girl,” the second effused.

Another penned, “How can someone be so stylish and handsome at the same time.”

“Fictional men,” added the fourth.

Prior to this, the ace actor documented part 1 of his travel vlog with 4.2 M followers.

On the professional front, Bilal Abbas Khan recently created waves with his blockbuster drama Ishq Murshid alongside Durefishan Saleem. 

In addition to this, Bilal has signed a new project, The Prisoner, with Fawad Khan.

