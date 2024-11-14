‘Emily in Paris’ cast reacts to Lucas Bravo’s surprising criticism about show

The Emily in Paris cast is “upset” over Lucas Bravo’s shocking disparaging comments on his role and the show.
In a recent interview with IndieWire, the French actor who played Gabriel in the hit Netflix series, candidly expressed his frustration with his role and the show, criticizing that his character has been “slowly turned into guacamole.”
“The ‘sexy chef’ was very much part of me in season 1 and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take,” said the actor.
Expressing disheartenment, he noted, “To see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole. I really grew apart from him.”
This blunt criticism from the Ticket to Paradise actor reportedly made his co-stars “upset.”
“Everyone is so upset about the remarks he made,” revealed a source to Us Weekly.
They added that there has been a lot of tension on set regarding Lucas Bravo’s return to the show for the fifth season.
However, they noted that the “show will go on with or without Lucas. The show is ‘Emily in Paris’ — not ‘Gabriel in Paris.’”
The American-French romantic comedy TV series, Emily in Paris, which is created by Darren Star, features an ensemble cast that includes Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, and Samuel Arnold.