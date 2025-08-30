Sabrina Carpenter 'so happy' for Taylor Swift, remains hush on collab

Sabrina Carpenter remained tight-lipped about her upcoming collaboration with Taylor Swift as she promoted her seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend.
On Friday, August 29, in an interview with CBS Mornings, while talking about the album, the conversation turned to Taylor Swift, who has previously called the Skin singer "the Pop princess of our dreams."
Talking about the nickname, Sabrina laughed as she pointed out, "I mean, coming from her, that's crazy."
On the topic of the Lover crooner, the show's host Gayle King mentioned the biggest news of pop culture, Taylor's engagement with the NFL star Travis Kelce. Sabrina shared, "I know, I'm so happy for them."
The host also expressed her excitement about Taylor's upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, the title track of which features Sabrina.
When asked if she can provide any hints about the collaboration, the 26-year-old remained hushed, as she responded, "I have to let her give it all away. It's her baby and I'm just so thrilled and honoured."
Sabrina also gushed about the Cruel Summer singer and her connection with Taylor as she revealed, "I remember the first time I heard a song by her. I was 8 years old on the school bus, and I was just like, my life was changed."
Notably, Sabrina Carpenter dropped Man's Best Friend on Friday, which features 12 tracks, as fans await the highly anticipated collab track between the pop princess and Taylor Swift, set to release on October 3.