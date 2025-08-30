Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson romance: Real or PR stunt? 

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson's romance has been accused of just being a public stunt, as sources claimed that the actors were "never dating."
However, the claims have been refuted, as an insider shared with PEOPLE, "Everything between them has been genuine. Neither would ever take part in a publicity stunt. They have a great time. Neither of them needs the publicity.”
Another tipster noted, "Their relationship isn’t just for show. They have a real connection. There's no incentive for either of them to stage something like this."
The clarification came after TMZ claimed in a report Friday, August 29, that publicists for Anderson and Neeson manufactured the relationship for PR timed to the release of their comedy movie The Naked Gun.
One source laughed at an allegation from the report that the actors never had a one-on-one date, calling it "ridiculous."
The Taken actor and the Barb Wire star sparked dating rumours in late July, when a source close to the comedy film suggested that the actors had "a budding romance in the early stages."
In The Naked Gun, released August 1, Neeson plays LA police officer Frank Drebin Jr, a revival of Leslie Nielsen's late-'80s spoof comedies.
Meanwhile, Anderson plays femme fatale Beth, who grows romantically entangled with Frank as he investigates her brother's death.