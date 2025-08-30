Home / Entertainment

Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson romance: Real or PR stunt?

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson worked in 2025 comedy action 'The Naked Gun'

Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson romance: Real or PR stunt?
Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson romance: Real or PR stunt? 

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson's romance has been accused of just being a public stunt, as sources claimed that the actors were "never dating."

However, the claims have been refuted, as an insider shared with PEOPLE, "Everything between them has been genuine. Neither would ever take part in a publicity stunt. They have a great time. Neither of them needs the publicity.”

Another tipster noted, "Their relationship isn’t just for show. They have a real connection. There's no incentive for either of them to stage something like this."

The clarification came after TMZ claimed in a report Friday, August 29, that publicists for Anderson and Neeson manufactured the relationship for PR timed to the release of their comedy movie The Naked Gun.

One source laughed at an allegation from the report that the actors never had a one-on-one date, calling it "ridiculous."

The Taken actor and the Barb Wire star sparked dating rumours in late July, when a source close to the comedy film suggested that the actors had "a budding romance in the early stages."

In The Naked Gun, released August 1, Neeson plays LA police officer Frank Drebin Jr, a revival of Leslie Nielsen's late-'80s spoof comedies.

Meanwhile, Anderson plays femme fatale Beth, who grows romantically entangled with Frank as he investigates her brother's death.

You Might Like:

Jennifer Lopez gets emotional as son Max begins new journey

Jennifer Lopez gets emotional as son Max begins new journey
The 'Unstoppable' starlet shared a touching throwback video of her, reflecting on how quickly her twins have grown

Kate Cassidy remembers Liam Payne with emotional post on his 32nd birthday

Kate Cassidy remembers Liam Payne with emotional post on his 32nd birthday
The One Direction alum’s girlfriend paid heartbreaking tribute to her late boyfriend

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce prioritize independence despite engagement?

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce prioritize independence despite engagement?
The 'Lover' singer and the NFL star’s upcoming plan are still living in separate homes despite their engagement

Ryan Reynolds pens sweet note after Blake Lively snubs Taylor Swift engagement

Ryan Reynolds pens sweet note after Blake Lively snubs Taylor Swift engagement
Blake Lively ‘didn’t reach out’ and has no plans to congratulate best friend Taylor Swift on her engagement amid ongoing feud

Doja Cat cancels performance at Austin City Limits 2025 for surprising reason

Doja Cat cancels performance at Austin City Limits 2025 for surprising reason
Doja Cat was scheduled to headline two shows at the 2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival

Joe Alwyn gives blessings to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce after engagement

Joe Alwyn gives blessings to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce after engagement
The British actor 'genuinely hopes' the best for the 'Lover' singer after her engagement to the NFL star

Travis Kelce wins fans with ‘Alchemy’ cocktail inspired by Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce wins fans with ‘Alchemy’ cocktail inspired by Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift’s fiancé Travis Kelce’s Kansas City restaurant unveils new cocktail named after her famous love song

Justin Bieber sends quiet congratulations to Taylor Swift after her engagement

Justin Bieber sends quiet congratulations to Taylor Swift after her engagement
Taylor Swift announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce earlier this week

Lady Gaga’s viral TikTok response sparks fan’s first tattoo tribute

Lady Gaga’s viral TikTok response sparks fan’s first tattoo tribute
The 'Bad Romance' songstress’ fan Kyra Creel gave the singer a special

Amal Clooney, Olivia Colman walk rain-soaked red carpets in Venice and London

Amal Clooney, Olivia Colman walk rain-soaked red carpets in Venice and London
Amal Clooney smiles through soaked gown while Olivia Colman shows frustration at pricey dress mishap

'Bachelorette' star JoJo Fletcher expecting first child with husband Jordan Rodgers

'Bachelorette' star JoJo Fletcher expecting first child with husband Jordan Rodgers
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers tied the knot in May 2022 after dating each other for five years

Katy Perry’s ex Orlando Bloom makes 'horrible' confession about himself

Katy Perry’s ex Orlando Bloom makes 'horrible' confession about himself
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom parted ways almost two months ago after 10-years of relationship