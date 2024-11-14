Prince William, Kate Middleton mark King Charles' 76th birthday with unseen photo

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton celebrate King Charles' 76th birthday with a sweet wish.
Taking to their Instagram stories on Charles' big day, November 14, Kate and William shared a delightful yet rare photo of the monarch in beige suit, with a garland wrapped around his neck.
"Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Majesty, The King!" the caption noted.
This sweet tribute from the future King and Queen comes hot over the heels of Charles latest public appearance at the Gladiator II premiere at Leicester Square in London without Queen Camilla.
Although Camilla accompanied Charles at a huge Buckingham Palace reception on Wednesday, hosted in honour of TV and film industry artists of the UK, she pulled herself out of the studded premiere to prioritise her health amid chest infection.