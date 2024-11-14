Royal

Prince William, Kate Middleton mark King Charles' 76th birthday with unseen photo

Kensington Palace releases never-before-seen photo of King Charles on his 76th birthday

  • November 14, 2024

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton celebrate King Charles' 76th birthday with a sweet wish.

Taking to their Instagram stories on Charles' big day, November 14, Kate and William shared a delightful yet rare photo of the monarch in beige suit, with a garland wrapped around his neck.

"Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Majesty, The King!" the caption noted.

This sweet tribute from the future King and Queen comes hot over the heels of Charles latest public appearance at the Gladiator II premiere at Leicester Square in London without Queen Camilla.

Although Camilla accompanied Charles at a huge Buckingham Palace reception on Wednesday, hosted in honour of TV and film industry artists of the UK, she pulled herself out of the studded premiere to prioritise her health amid chest infection.

Royal News

King Charles celebrates 76th birthday with Royal family's delightful wish
Kate Middleton finally reacts to Prince William’s bearded look
King Charles graces ‘Gladiator II’ premiere without Queen Camilla
Buckingham Palace shift may reshape King Charles, Prince Harry relationship
Danish Royal Family makes major move to modernize monarchy
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make important move for Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry's return to Remembrance Service ‘possible’ with one condition
Duchess Sophie gives big surprise after Kate Middleton's new announcement
Prince Harry steals huge honour from William before King Charles birthday
Princess Beatrice sides with King Charles in shocking blow to father Andrew
Prince William makes big move after Kate Middleton confirms key appearance
Kensington Palace excites fans with Christmas Carol Service video message