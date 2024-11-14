Glen Powell breaks silence on replacing Tom Cruise in ‘Mission: Impossible’

Glen Powell is sharing his statement on replacing Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible franchise!
Recently, some media reports speculated that the Twisters star may be replacing the Top Gun actor in the forthcoming installment, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, of the American action spy film.
During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, November 12, the show host read the headline that stated, “Tom Cruise reportedly wants Glen Powell to replace him and lead the 'MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE' franchise in potential future installments.”
Breaking silence on the rumors, Powell, 36, said, “My mom would never let me do that.”
“It is the worst gig in town, everybody knows that. That’s a death trap,” said the actor as he explained why he can never take Cruise’s thrilling role.
Tom Cruise and Glen Powell have previously starred together in the 2022’s hit Top Gun: Maverick, which was a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun.
The duo will reprise their roles as Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) and Lt. Jake “Hangman” Seresin (Glen Powell) in the 3rd installment of Top Gun.
Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which is the second part of the 2023 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, is the eighth installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise.