Pregnant Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly 'excited' for new addition in family

Megan Fox shares three sons Noah, Bodhi, Journey with her ex-husband Brian Austin

  • by Web Desk
  • November 14, 2024
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are “thrilled and excited” to become parents after experiencing miscarriage in November 2023.

The Subservience star, 38, announced earlier this week that she is expecting a baby with the music artist, 34.

A source close to the romantic couple told Daily Mail, “They are both thrilled and excited to be parents together.”

Another one shared with the US Weekly that their pregnancy is bringing them closer.

Their unborn child has seemingly put them “on a much better path in their relationship.”

With this pregnancy, Meghan will become mother for the fourth time. She shares three sons, Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with her ex-husband, actor Brian Austin Green.

On the other hand, Machine Gun Kelly is also a father to daughter Casie, 15, whom he shares with his ex-partner Emma Cannon.

The tipster added, “They've always been rocky and had their ups and downs, but they have been proactive in therapy and very spiritual and honest with one another.”

Machine has reportedly made some “huge” life changes to be the best partner and parent that he can be.

For the unversed, the lovebirds went public about their relationship on June 17, 2020.

