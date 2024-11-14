Royal

Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday

The Duke of Sussex to take a sigh of relief as reconciliation with King Charles nears

  • by Web Desk
  • November 14, 2024

Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday


Prince Harry received a relieving news from the Buckingham Palace on King Charles III's 76th birthday.

The Duke of Sussex and the British monarch are seemingly one decision away from mending their ongoing rift.

According to The Daily Beast's founding editor, Tina Brown King Charles’ private secretary, Clive Alderton, is considering resignation, which could actually help Harry in reconciling with his cancer-stricken father.

Citing a well-placed source of Buckingham palace, Brown, who was a close friend of late Princess Diana revealed that "king’s all-powerful private secretary and gatekeeper, is considering retirement."

Brown further explained how replacement of Alderton by someone who has not any personal resentment towards the Duke will help his majesty to “create a new, friendlier path for negotiations with Harry.”

It is pertinent to mention, in his 2023's controversial memoir Spare, Prince Harry described Clive Alderton as "The Wasp" adding that he "was lanky, charming, arrogant, a ball of jazzy energy. He was great at pretending to be polite, even servile."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US.

Duchess Sophie sends subtle love gesture to Prince Edward

Duchess Sophie sends subtle love gesture to Prince Edward
Taylor Swift ‘changed’ by Travis Kelce after whirlwind year of romance

Taylor Swift ‘changed’ by Travis Kelce after whirlwind year of romance
WhatsApp rolls out exciting themed Icons for better chat recognition

WhatsApp rolls out exciting themed Icons for better chat recognition
Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday

Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday

Royal News

Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday
King Charles birthday celebration disrupted by unexpected incident
Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday
Duchess Sophie sends subtle love gesture to Prince Edward
Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday
Prince William, Kate Middleton mark King Charles' 76th birthday with unseen photo
Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday
King Charles celebrates 76th birthday with Royal family's delightful wish
Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday
Kate Middleton finally reacts to Prince William’s bearded look
Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday
King Charles graces ‘Gladiator II’ premiere without Queen Camilla
Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday
Buckingham Palace shift may reshape King Charles, Prince Harry relationship
Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday
Danish Royal Family makes major move to modernize monarchy
Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make important move for Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday
Prince Harry's return to Remembrance Service ‘possible’ with one condition
Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday
Duchess Sophie gives big surprise after Kate Middleton's new announcement
Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday
Prince Harry steals huge honour from William before King Charles birthday