Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday

Prince Harry received a relieving news from the Buckingham Palace on King Charles III's 76th birthday.
The Duke of Sussex and the British monarch are seemingly one decision away from mending their ongoing rift.
According to The Daily Beast's founding editor, Tina Brown King Charles’ private secretary, Clive Alderton, is considering resignation, which could actually help Harry in reconciling with his cancer-stricken father.
Citing a well-placed source of Buckingham palace, Brown, who was a close friend of late Princess Diana revealed that "king’s all-powerful private secretary and gatekeeper, is considering retirement."
Brown further explained how replacement of Alderton by someone who has not any personal resentment towards the Duke will help his majesty to “create a new, friendlier path for negotiations with Harry.”
It is pertinent to mention, in his 2023's controversial memoir Spare, Prince Harry described Clive Alderton as "The Wasp" adding that he "was lanky, charming, arrogant, a ball of jazzy energy. He was great at pretending to be polite, even servile."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US.