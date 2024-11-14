Entertainment

Romeo Beckham makes relationship official with new girlfriend Gray Sorrenti

The former footballer ignited romance rumours with model after their PDA moment in NYC in September

  • November 14, 2024
Romeo Beckham has gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend Gray Sorrenti, sharing a glimpse of their budding romance after a cozy lunch date at Fiume.

The former English footballer took to his Instagram account on Thursday to confirm his relationship with the American photographer and model.

He posted a snap on his story, along with Gray, where the couple cozied up in the car.

In a shared snap with Romeo, who looked dapper in a baggy grey open shirt, planting a kiss on Gray's hand, while his girlfriend stunned in a white button-up shirt under a black wool coat.

Prior to their PDA moment, Romeo and Gray had a lunch date at Fiume in Battersea, London as the son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham shared a snap of the menus.

To note, Romeo confirmed his romance with Gray after they kissed each other during a romantic walk in NYC in September.

Previously, Romeo was romantically linked with his long term girlfriend Mia Regan but they had split after five years of dating.

Romeo confirmed their separation by taking yo his Instagram account to note, ”Mooch and I have parted ways after 5 years of love, we still have a lot of respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will.”

Sharing a picture of herself with Romeo on her Instagram Stories, Mia also confirmed the split.

