Hailey Bieber reveals truth about Justin’s parenting style

Hailey Bieber has opened up about the emotional rollercoaster of her surprise pregnancy with son Jack, and revealed a tender new side of husband Justin Bieber as he steps into fatherhood.
While conversing with Vogue Italia as their August 2025 cover girl, the Rhode founder clapped back the rumours of a rift with the Peaches singer.
Sharing about her pregnancy, Hailey said, “The pregnancy was hard for me to accept, it was a surprise and you have to deal with so many emotions.”
She went on to say, “You realise that your life will never be the same again, yes, it changes in a positive way, but it will never be the same again.”
“It was a huge challenge for me, mentally," the mother-of-one added.
Hailey said the journey ultimately brought clarity and served as a powerful learning moment for herself and her marriage.
“Suddenly, your partner sees you as a goddess, a superhero... Or at least, that's how it was for me,” she mentioned.
To note, Justin and Hailey welcomed their first child together, a baby boy called Jack, in August 2024.
Hailey’s confession came after the couple have been surrounded by rumours of marriage trouble in recent months.
The rumours ignited following the Baby hitmaker sparked concerns among fans with his behaviour.