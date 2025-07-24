Hailey Bieber reveals truth about Justin’s parenting style


Hailey Bieber has opened up about the emotional rollercoaster of her surprise pregnancy with son Jack, and revealed a tender new side of husband Justin Bieber as he steps into fatherhood.

While conversing with Vogue Italia as their August 2025 cover girl, the Rhode founder clapped back the rumours of a rift with the Peaches singer.

Sharing about her pregnancy, Hailey said, “The pregnancy was hard for me to accept, it was a surprise and you have to deal with so many emotions.”

She went on to say, “You realise that your life will never be the same again, yes, it changes in a positive way, but it will never be the same again.”

“It was a huge challenge for me, mentally," the mother-of-one added.

Hailey said the journey ultimately brought clarity and served as a powerful learning moment for herself and her marriage.

“Suddenly, your partner sees you as a goddess, a superhero... Or at least, that's how it was for me,” she mentioned.

To note, Justin and Hailey welcomed their first child together, a baby boy called Jack, in August 2024.

Hailey’s confession came after the couple have been surrounded by rumours of marriage trouble in recent months.

The rumours ignited following the Baby hitmaker sparked concerns among fans with his behaviour.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Selena Gomez announces ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 5 release date

Selena Gomez announces ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 5 release date
Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short announced the date of the new season of the mystery show

Jessica Simpson gets candid about divorce in emotional new track ‘Fade'

Jessica Simpson gets candid about divorce in emotional new track ‘Fade'
In 'Fade', Jessica Simpson hinted at 'empty promises' her husband made before their relationship ended

Madonna sparks buzz as she hints at new music from recording session

Madonna sparks buzz as she hints at new music from recording session
'Frozen' singer dropped the glimpses of her time recording in the studio in London

‘Wednesday’ renewed for season 3 at Netflix with more mystery and twists

‘Wednesday’ renewed for season 3 at Netflix with more mystery and twists
The season 3 of ‘Wednesday’ is set to dive deeper into family secrets and Nevermore

Travis Kelce jokes he’s Taylor Swift’s ‘Pretty Woman’: ‘I’m in nothing but tie’

Travis Kelce jokes he’s Taylor Swift’s ‘Pretty Woman’: ‘I’m in nothing but tie’
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce reviewed Julia Robert’s 1990’s hit 'Pretty Woman' in latest episode of their podcast

Taylor Swift to Kylie Jenner: 5 times celebrities were caught lying

Taylor Swift to Kylie Jenner: 5 times celebrities were caught lying
Here's a list of five renowned celebrities who were called out for lying

Dakota, Elle Fanning’s first joint film ‘The Nightingale’ sets release date

Dakota, Elle Fanning’s first joint film ‘The Nightingale’ sets release date
'The Nightingale' will mark the first time Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning appear in a film together

Camila Cabello heats things up with billionaire beau in romantic getaway

Camila Cabello heats things up with billionaire beau in romantic getaway
Henry Junior Chalhoub and Camila Cabello confirmed their romance in January this year