Sacha Baron Cohen ripped physique leaves fans in awe 

Sacha Baron Cohen has set the internet ablaze with several shirtless photos of himself.

The 53-year-old actor has officially become a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and transformed his physique in the process.

Taking to Instagram, The Dictator alum shared his Men's Fitness UK cover on Wednesday, showing a series of images in which he does pull-ups and poses with gym equipment, leaving fans in awe.


The outlet appreciated Cohen's latest look with his most recent onscreen role as the character Mephisto in Marvel's Disney+ series Ironheart.

While sharing photos from the magazine's cover shoot, Cohen penned down, "This is not AI, I really am egotistical enough to do this."

"Some celebs use Ozempic, some use private chefs, others use personal trainers. I did all three," he added.

He further expressed gratitude for his personal trainer, Alfonso Moretti, "for doing the unthinkable — putting up with me for 25 mins a day."

Moretti also posted the magazine's images to Instagram, captioning that he "could not be more proud" of Cohen after training with him.

Sacha Baron Cohen is currently playing the role of Mephisto in Ironheart, will make a return to MCU projects; trained with advice from Matthew McConaughey.

