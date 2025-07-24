Taylor Swift Eras looks take over Madame Tussauds with 13 new wax statues

Madame Tussauds is turning up the spotlight on Taylor Swift with 13 dazzling new wax figures inspired by her iconic Eras Tour outfits.
On July 23, a world-renowned wax museum disclosed its biggest figure launch to date, creating a whopping 13 brand new Taylor Swift wax figures.
Swift's stunning figures launched in 13 cities across four continents as they are inspired by some of the 35-year-old's iconic Eras Tour looks.
Two figures are set for the UK, with one making its way to London and the other to Blackpool, while the remaining statues will be showcased in cities including Amsterdam, Berlin, Budapest, Hollywood, and more.
Laura Sheard, Global Brand Director at Madame Tussauds, said, “Taylor Swift is a generational icon and a cultural powerhouse.”
The director added, “Madame Tussauds has a centuries-old legacy of holding a mirror up to the world of fame, immortalising the profiles that are making an imprint on the day's culture. Taylor Swift's influence spans music, fashion, film, activism and even the economy.”
Sheard continued, “The phenomenal success of her record-smashing tour is the perfect moment for Madame Tussauds to immortalise with 13 figures – Taylor's lucky number – across four continents to ensure we're reaching as many fans as possible. We just know they are going to love it as much as we do.”
The special tribute for Taylor Swift came after the Lover crooner wrapped up her record-breaking ‘Eras Tour’ last December.