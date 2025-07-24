Jenna Ortega finally reveals reason for choosing ‘Wednesday’ script

Jenna Ortega finally reveals reason for choosing ‘Wednesday’ script
Jenna Ortega finally reveals reason for choosing ‘Wednesday’ script

Jenna Ortega got candid about her character in Wednesday and the reason why she chose the script.

The 22-year old American actress stars as Wednesday Adams in the hit Netflix series.

She recently gave an exclusive interview to The Hollywood Reporter along with Wednesday director Tim Burton.

Jenna shared the reason for choosing the script, “She’s also one of the few protagonists who is able to get away with that, aside from villains — who tend not to have emotional growth or depth. I actually did an audition for [a Wednesday animated movie] when I was 14, and I didn’t get it. I remember telling my mom, That would be cool to be her, though.”

While reflected on the filming a few hard scenes for season two, she added, “I don’t think I’ve ever shot a scene in my life that has not kept me up at night and given me nightmares. I can’t watch the stuff that I do because I don’t think I would ever show my face again. I was 17 or 18 when we started this, and I was so nervous and so scared.”

Jenna admitted that the first two weeks of production had been some of the most chaotic and stressful moments in her career. 

Wednesday season 2 part one will release on August 6, meanwhile part two is slated to release on September 3.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Taylor Swift Eras looks take over Madame Tussauds with 13 new wax statues

Taylor Swift Eras looks take over Madame Tussauds with 13 new wax statues
'Lover' crooner's figures launched in 13 cities across four continents

Sacha Baron Cohen ripped physique leaves fans in awe

Sacha Baron Cohen ripped physique leaves fans in awe
Sacha Baron Cohen has officially become a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Johnny Depp eyes serious romance with Angelina Jolie amid secret meetups

Johnny Depp eyes serious romance with Angelina Jolie amid secret meetups
'The Tourists' co-star sizzling chemistry is reportedly relaunching the spark

Selena Gomez announces ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 5 release date

Selena Gomez announces ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 5 release date
Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short announced the date of the new season of the mystery show

Jessica Simpson gets candid about divorce in emotional new track ‘Fade'

Jessica Simpson gets candid about divorce in emotional new track ‘Fade'
In 'Fade', Jessica Simpson hinted at 'empty promises' her husband made before their relationship ended

Madonna sparks buzz as she hints at new music from recording session

Madonna sparks buzz as she hints at new music from recording session
'Frozen' singer dropped the glimpses of her time recording in the studio in London

‘Wednesday’ renewed for season 3 at Netflix with more mystery and twists

‘Wednesday’ renewed for season 3 at Netflix with more mystery and twists
The season 3 of ‘Wednesday’ is set to dive deeper into family secrets and Nevermore

Travis Kelce jokes he’s Taylor Swift’s ‘Pretty Woman’: ‘I’m in nothing but tie’

Travis Kelce jokes he’s Taylor Swift’s ‘Pretty Woman’: ‘I’m in nothing but tie’
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce reviewed Julia Robert’s 1990’s hit 'Pretty Woman' in latest episode of their podcast