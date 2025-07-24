Jenna Ortega finally reveals reason for choosing ‘Wednesday’ script

Jenna Ortega got candid about her character in Wednesday and the reason why she chose the script.
The 22-year old American actress stars as Wednesday Adams in the hit Netflix series.
She recently gave an exclusive interview to The Hollywood Reporter along with Wednesday director Tim Burton.
Jenna shared the reason for choosing the script, “She’s also one of the few protagonists who is able to get away with that, aside from villains — who tend not to have emotional growth or depth. I actually did an audition for [a Wednesday animated movie] when I was 14, and I didn’t get it. I remember telling my mom, That would be cool to be her, though.”
While reflected on the filming a few hard scenes for season two, she added, “I don’t think I’ve ever shot a scene in my life that has not kept me up at night and given me nightmares. I can’t watch the stuff that I do because I don’t think I would ever show my face again. I was 17 or 18 when we started this, and I was so nervous and so scared.”
Jenna admitted that the first two weeks of production had been some of the most chaotic and stressful moments in her career.
Wednesday season 2 part one will release on August 6, meanwhile part two is slated to release on September 3.