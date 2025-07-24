Rene Kirby, 'Shallow Hal' star dies at 70 after two months in hospital

Rene Kirby, known for his role in Shallow Hal, has passed away at the age of 70.

The unfortunate news was confirmed by his brother, Jon Kirby, who shared with Seven Days that the gymnast – who was born with spina bifida – had issues with his kidney, oesophagus, and bladder.

As reported by the outlet, Rene passed away on [ ] at the University of Vermont Medical Center and was hospitalised for two months prior to his death.

Remembering Rene, Jon noted, "He just showed me that there's no limitations on what anyone can do."

Sharing a quote from the Carnivàle actor that he will always keep close to his heart, the brother said, "You don't have to stand up to stand out."

Rene made waves for his portrayal of Walt in the 2001 comedy Shallow Hal, opposite Jack Black and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Two years later, he appeared as Phil Rupp in Stuck on You, starring Matt Damon and Greg Kinnear.

Aside from his career in the entertainment industry and past in gymnastics, Rene was also a swimmer, skier, and carpenter, and worked for IBM for two decades.

