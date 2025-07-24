Matthew Perry's doctor pleads guilty to supplying 'Friends' alum ketamine

Matthew Perry's death case has witnessed a fourth conviction as a doctor pleaded guilty on counts of distribution of ketamine, leading to the demise of the Friends star.
On Wednesday, July 23, during a hearing, the Department of Justice shared that Dr. Salvador Plasencia entered a guilty plea to four counts of distribution of ketamine.
His attorney, Karen Goldstein, shared in an official statement, "Dr. Plasencia is profoundly remorseful for the treatment decisions he made while providing ketamine to Matthew Perry."
The lawyer stated that the medical professional will voluntarily surrender his medical license as an acknowledgement of his "failure to protect" the late actor who struggled with addiction.
Salvador will remain out on bond until his sentencing hearing, scheduled for December 3, 2025. He is facing up to 40 years in prison.
Matthew died at the age of 54 due to the "acute effects of ketamine" in October 2023, and while his death was ruled an accident, the Los Angeles Police Department opened an investigation months after the 17 Again actor's passing.
In August 2024, Salvador, Jasveen Sangha, Kenneth Iwamasa, Erik Fleming, and Dr. Mark Chavez were charged in connection with the actor's death.
Iwamasa was Matthew's live-in assistant and admitted to administering ketamine to the actor and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute the controlled substance, causing death.
Fleming and Chavez also pleaded guilty to distribution of ketamine and will be sentenced in November and September, respectively.
Sangha has been accused of selling the medication to Perry and working with Fleming and Iwamasa to distribute the drugs to the actor. She has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go on trial in August.