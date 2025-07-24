Meryl Streep revives iconic 'Devil Wears Prada' role in first look at sequel

Meryl Streep has brought her timeless charm to the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2 as she channels her Miranda Priestly for the upcoming sequel.

On Wednesday, July 23, the Mamma Mia! actress was spotted in New York City, looking as fierce as the editor-in-chief of fictional fashion magazine Runway, as she did 20 years ago in the original movie.

The three-time Oscar winner was clicked rocking her Miranda's signature short white hairstyle.

Meryl slipped into a fashionable ensemble featuring a khaki-coloured trench coat, a belted brown pencil midi skirt, and a purple V-neck blouse.

She completed the look with coordinating pumps, dark sunglasses, and simple gold earrings as she walked down a city street in the Big Apple's Midtown neighbourhood.

A sequel to the original 2006 film, starring the familiar names including Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, was confirmed in July 2024.

Based on Lauren Weisberger's book of the same name, the first film follows Andy Sachs (Anne), a recent college graduate wanting to pursue a career in journalism. Andy ends up working as a junior assistant for Miranda Priestly (Meryl).

Throughout the movie, Andy struggles to meet the demands of her job while maintaining her relationship with her boyfriend and co-workers, Emily (Emily) and Nigel (Stanley).

Meanwhile, The Devil Wears Prada 2 follows Miranda as she struggles with the decline of the traditional magazine publishing industry.

Along with that, she will also have to stand against her former assistant Emily Charlton, who is now a high-powered executive at a luxury advertising company.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.

