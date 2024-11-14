Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian went public about the challenges of being a single parent after divorce with ex-husband Kanye West.
The pair got married on May 24, 2014 at the Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy, and they later on parted ways on March 2, 2022.
During a recent chat with long-time friend Zoe Winkler for the latest episode of the What in the Winkler? podcast, she shared the experience of raising four kids on her own.
The SKIMS founder said, "I think you and I've mostly connected on parenting. And judgment, and feeling like sometimes you're in this alone, even though we have great support systems and we have people around us.”
“It's not something that I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment or people always will jump to the, 'Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help,” she added.
Kim shares daughters North, 11, and Chicago, six, and sons Saint, eight, and Psalm, five, with Kanye .
The socialite also admitted that regardless of the help she received, at the end of the day she is raising all four kids by herself.
In the same discussion, Kim also expressed gratitude for having a supportive family.