Entertainment

Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce

'The Kardashians' star and Kanye West finalised their divorced on March 2, 2022

  • by Web Desk
  • November 14, 2024
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian went public about the challenges of being a single parent after divorce with ex-husband Kanye West.

The pair got married on May 24, 2014 at the Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy, and they later on parted ways on March 2, 2022.

During a recent chat with long-time friend Zoe Winkler for the latest episode of the What in the Winkler? podcast, she shared the experience of raising four kids on her own.

The SKIMS founder said, "I think you and I've mostly connected on parenting. And judgment, and feeling like sometimes you're in this alone, even though we have great support systems and we have people around us.”

“It's not something that I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment or people always will jump to the, 'Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help,” she added.

Kim shares daughters North, 11, and Chicago, six, and sons Saint, eight, and Psalm, five, with Kanye .

The socialite also admitted that regardless of the help she received, at the end of the day she is raising all four kids by herself.

In the same discussion, Kim also expressed gratitude for having a supportive family.

New AI tool can trace your every step using microbial ‘fingerprints’: Here's how

New AI tool can trace your every step using microbial ‘fingerprints’: Here's how
Malaria parasite developing resistance to life-saving drug

Malaria parasite developing resistance to life-saving drug

Pregnant Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly ‘excited’ for new addition in family

Pregnant Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly ‘excited’ for new addition in family
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce

Entertainment News

Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Pregnant Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly ‘excited’ for new addition in family
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Kim Kardashian voices concerns over Kanye West’s narrative in Netflix documentary
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Margot Robbie reveals how Leonardo DiCaprio makes her cry on set
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Taylor Swift ‘changed’ by Travis Kelce after whirlwind year of romance
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
David Beckham gives nod to his football legacy in new acting gig
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Romeo Beckham makes relationship official with new girlfriend Gray Sorrenti
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Anne Hathaway dodges disaster with knicks star OG Anunoby at NBA game
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
John Krasinski makes first appearance after ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ title
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Glen Powell breaks silence on replacing Tom Cruise in ‘Mission: Impossible’
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
‘Emily in Paris’ cast reacts to Lucas Bravo’s surprising criticism about show
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Ryan Reynolds reveals his cherished ‘cut scene’ from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Pharrell Williams clears air on hating Taylor Swift: ‘I love her’