David Beckham gives nod to his football legacy in new acting gig

David Beckham has seemingly paid a tribute to his stellar football career in new acting gig.
On Thursday, the shared a heartfelt post of starring in Nespresso Christmas ad.
In the viral clip, the Inter Miami FC owner, 49, played football with the snowman after sipping a delicious coffee.
He wanted to cheer up the sad, melting snowman with his football skills.
In the beginning, Victoria Beckham’s husband arrived on a bike with a tree in the passenger seat.
Later on, he decorated his house as he got ready for the celebrations.
David can be heard saying, “I had a great time making this festive film with Nespresso - I love this time of year, being with friends and family, having fun, and making memories.”
The father of four joined the Nespresso advertising campaign in November 2023. Many other celebrities had also worked on the similar campaign likes George Clooney and Bridgerton star Simone Ashley.
“A touch of Christmas magic,” the footballer captioned the post.
Even though the football icon has not made it public how much he has earned from this partnership but The Evening Standard reported that George has made a whopping $40million from the deal.