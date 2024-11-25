Angelina Jolie wins Stella Della Mole Prize at Torino Film Festival

Angelina Jolie has won tella della Mole prize at Torino Film Festival in Turin, Italy.
On Sunday night, November 24, 2024, the renowned actress attend the festival and also screened her film, Without Blood, at the star-studded event.
It is important to note that Angelina wrote, directed, and co-produced the film, which was premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.
She embraced timeless elegance, draping a camel coat over a pencil skirt and V-neck sweater.
The Maria starlet finished her minimal look with ballet flats and a gold bangle.
Without Blood stars Salma Hayek, Demián Bichir, Juan Minujín, Jorge Antonio Guerrero and Patricio José.
As per Deadline, the story “follows a woman, Nina, whose father was murdered by a gang when she was a child. Her father’s murderer, Tito, discovers her beneath a trap door as a child, and moved by her innocence let’s her be. Older, Nina (Hayek) finds Tito (Bichir) working in a news stand. The two sit down for a meal, and hash it all out.”
Angelina’s public appearance comes after she attended the 2024 Governors Awards in Los Angeles with her 16-year-old son Knox Jolie-Pitt.