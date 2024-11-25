Tom Holland drops adorable snaps from date night with girlfriend Zendaya

Tom Holland enjoyed an intimate date night with girlfriend Zendaya in Boston.
On Sunday, November 24, 2024, Holland, 28, posted a couple of pictures and clips on his social media account to share his outing with the Dune star.
The romantic couple stopped by the bar Foxhole to sample his new non-alcoholic beer brand Bero.
In the first clip, the Spider-Man actor said that he was "heading out to a bar to go and have my first Bero in the wild.”
While, in the next footage he can be seen sipping on his drink and calling out, "First one in the wild, baby!"
The third Instagram Story featured Zendaya, 28, sitting at a table with a Bero in front of her with the caption.
She donned a red top and a gold necklace, and keeping things casual with a light makeup look and her hair tied back in a bun.
Last week, the lovebirds were also spotted having breakfast together at the Trident Booksellers & Cafe in Boston.
A source told PEOPLE that they "were very relaxed and very chatty together."
Zendaya and Holland made their first public appearance as a couple in 2021.