Entertainment

Tom Holland drops adorable snaps from date night with girlfriend Zendaya

Tom Holland and Zendaya will soon appear on Christopher Nolan's new film

  • by Web Desk
  • November 25, 2024
Tom Holland drops adorable snaps from date night with girlfriend Zendaya
Tom Holland drops adorable snaps from date night with girlfriend Zendaya

Tom Holland enjoyed an intimate date night with girlfriend Zendaya in Boston.

On Sunday, November 24, 2024, Holland, 28, posted a couple of pictures and clips on his social media account to share his outing with the Dune star.

The romantic couple stopped by the bar Foxhole to sample his new non-alcoholic beer brand Bero.

In the first clip, the Spider-Man actor said that he was "heading out to a bar to go and have my first Bero in the wild.”

While, in the next footage he can be seen sipping on his drink and calling out, "First one in the wild, baby!"

The third Instagram Story featured Zendaya, 28, sitting at a table with a Bero in front of her with the caption.

Tom Holland drops adorable snaps from date night with girlfriend Zendaya

She donned a red top and a gold necklace, and keeping things casual with a light makeup look and her hair tied back in a bun.

Last week, the lovebirds were also spotted having breakfast together at the Trident Booksellers & Cafe in Boston.

A source told PEOPLE that they "were very relaxed and very chatty together."

Zendaya and Holland made their first public appearance as a couple in 2021. 

Nicki Minaj hints at new album and tour in 2025
Nicki Minaj hints at new album and tour in 2025
Diddy’s twin daughters celebrate big milestone after his bail hearing
Diddy’s twin daughters celebrate big milestone after his bail hearing
Adele delivers heartfelt farewell speech as Weekends with Adele residency ends
Adele delivers heartfelt farewell speech as Weekends with Adele residency ends
Cher makes jaw-dropping confession about her teenage past in new memoir
Cher makes jaw-dropping confession about her teenage past in new memoir
Angelina Jolie wins Stella Della Mole Prize at Torino Film Festival
Angelina Jolie wins Stella Della Mole Prize at Torino Film Festival
Jennifer Garner boldly gives ‘worst beauty advice' in hilarious video
Jennifer Garner boldly gives ‘worst beauty advice' in hilarious video
Benedict Cumberbatch plants kiss on wife Sophie Hunter's cheek at football match
Benedict Cumberbatch plants kiss on wife Sophie Hunter's cheek at football match
Adele breaks down in tears as she bids farewell to Las Vegas residency
Adele breaks down in tears as she bids farewell to Las Vegas residency
Zayn Malik performs 'Pillow Talk’ live for the first time: 'it's good to be back'
Zayn Malik performs 'Pillow Talk’ live for the first time: 'it's good to be back'
Sabrina Carpenter rejected for role on 'The Conners', Whitney Cummings reveals
Sabrina Carpenter rejected for role on 'The Conners', Whitney Cummings reveals
Adele reflects on Taylor Swift’s ErasTour and magic of her performances
Adele reflects on Taylor Swift’s ErasTour and magic of her performances
Who is Ian Boggs? All about ‘Predictably Single’ actor
Who is Ian Boggs? All about ‘Predictably Single’ actor