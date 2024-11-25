Adele delivers heartfelt farewell speech as Weekends with Adele residency ends

Adele is concluding her thrilling concert residency, Weekends with Adele!
On Saturday, November 23, the Someone Like You singer, 36, performed the final show of her first concert residency at Caesars Palace’s The Colosseum in Las Vegas.
After the show, the Skyfall singer delivered a heartfelt farewell speech to express her emotions and gratitude towards the audience for giving love to the shows, reported TMZ.
Dressed in her usual glamorous black gown, the singer said, “The shows that I’ve done over the last 3 years, I really hold them in the bottom of my heart forever, and it has been amazing. I just need a rest as I’ve spent the last 7 years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now.”
She added, “I will miss you terribly and I will see some of you. I will remember these shows for eternity that they have been spectacular people who come out rain or shine, f—king monsoon, thunder, lightning, you know, risking their lives.”
She expressed gratitude to her fiancée, Rich Paul, for being her biggest supporter and cheering her up.
The singer also reflected on her heartfelt meeting with the legendary singer Celine Dion, who made an appearance on one of her shows last month, and said that the I’m Alive singer was “one of the biggest reasons” she wanted to have a Vegas residency.
"I got closure when Celine Dion came to my show a few weeks ago. I cried for a whole week,” said Adele.
Concluding her speech, the Easy on Me singer expressed, "I am so sad that this residency is over but I'm so glad that it happened."
Adele, who kicked off her first concert residency, Weekends with Adele, on November 18, 2022, performed her last show on November 23, 2024.