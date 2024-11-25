Jennifer Garner boldly gives ‘worst beauty advice' in hilarious video

Jennifer Garner has boldly confessed that she is her own “worst beauty advice" in a hilarious video.
The Deadpool & Wolverine star recently appeared on the Lipstick on the Rim podcast and got candid about her college days.
Jennifer told hosts Molly Sims and Emese Gormley, "I didn't have to receive it. I am my own worst beauty advice. If you look at any pictures of me all the way through college, if I have makeup on, I wore my theatre makeup. It was pancake makeup on my face. I [had] a white circle.”
"It's so bad!," the 13 Going on 30 actress continued, "It's so, so bad."
On Sunday night, November 24, 2024, Jennifer dropped a clip from the podcast episode and also shared a picture of herself in the bright white theatre makeup.
In the viral snap, she can be seen wearing a full-on period costume, complete with ruffles and lace.
A fan commented under her clip, “All of her makeup/costumes on alias were so iconic they truly pulled out all the stops.”
Another wrote, “Neutrogena girl now... and perfectly adorable!”
“I took cosmetology. We really wear too much makeup, It’s giving Queen Elizabeth,” a third noted.
Jennifer previously confessed to a media outlet that she she was not allowed to wear makeup as a teen.