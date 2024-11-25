Cher makes jaw-dropping confession about her teenage past in new memoir

Cher has an unapologetic confession to make!
The Strong Enough singer, 78, who recently released the part one of her memoir, Cher: The Memoir, on Tuesday, opened up about the shocking circumstances that led to her first sexual experience, which, according to her, was “massively overrated.”
In the memoir, the singer recalled having a huge crush on her neighborhood boy, whom she began dating at age 14.
However, Cher noticed that the boy, who was all sweet when the duo met in private, treated her badly in front of his friends, which made the singer decide to take a “sex revenge” on him.
"[He] was sweet enough when we were alone, but as soon as his friends came around, he'd treat me like an embarrassing kid," recalled Cher.
She penned, "I was so hurt when he did that, I had revenge sex with him. I had never wanted to. Otherwise I would have done it one of the five hundred other times he asked," Cher writes. "But I was so angry at being dismissed, I decided to, if not lose, loan out my virginity to him."
"When what turned out to be a massively overrated experience came to an end, I asked him, 'Is that it? Are we finished?' Then I told him to go home and never come back," the Believe singer continued, adding, "I wanted him to feel just as dismissed as he'd made me feel."
The singer also noted that after the incident, the boy tried contacting her multiple time to make it up to her, but she never spoke back to him.