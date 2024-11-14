Taylor Swift ‘changed’ by Travis Kelce after whirlwind year of romance

Taylor Swift has been dating Travis Kelce for 15 months and the past one year has “Changed” her in many ways.
According to the sources, the three-time Super Bowl champion has brought out the best in the Fortnight singer.
“Taylor has felt like she’s had the best year of her life. Her relationship with Travis has strengthened so many parts of her and made her more confident and fearless,” an insider told Life & Style.
They added, “Finding a love like this has changed Taylor.”
Unlike her past romances, Taylor's relationship with Travis has made her “more relaxed and authentic.”
“Taylor has always been a strong woman but she’s also battled self-doubt and feared criticism like anyone else. She says getting older and being in a healthy, loving relationship has allowed her to let go of a lot of that,” they shared.
According to the insider, everyone around Taylor has noticed her transformation after the NFL star.
The source added, “Their friends expect an engagement announcement to come soon,” further claiming that, “Taylor wants to spend the rest of her life with Travis.”
As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship continues to blossom, their fans and friends are waiting anxiously for the potential wedding or even an egangement.