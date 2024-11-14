Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds reveals his cherished ‘cut scene’ from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds starrer ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ now streams on Disney+

  • by Web Desk
  • November 14, 2024
Ryan Reynolds reveals his cherished ‘cut scene’ from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’
Ryan Reynolds reveals his cherished ‘cut scene’ from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Ryan Reynolds is sharing his beloved “cut” scene from Deadpool & Wolverine!

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, the Green Lantern actor shared a deleted scene from his recently released hit superhero film, expressing how the scene has his “heart.”

“Cut from the film. But not my heart,” wrote the Deadpool star in the post’s caption.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine, which has smashed several box office records since its release on July 26, 2024, made its way to Disney+ on November 12, 2024.

Deadpool & Wolverine, now streaming on @disneyplus,” the Free Guy actor further penned the caption.

The deleted scene featured Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) surrounded by an unruly crowd of Deadpool variants who threw comedic insults on Deadpool.

Reacting to the clip, several fans dropped their hilarious comments on the scenes.

While one quipped, “The head shake from Hugh in the mask is the perfect expression,” another laughed, “It's the "go back to Canada" for me.”

“Can't understand a lick of what they're saying, but I'll bet it was funny,” one more commented.

It is worth noting that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman share close bond of friendship off-screen and as per the Logan actor, Reynolds is a “great listener” and a “supportive friend.”

Pharrell Williams clears air on hating Taylor Swift: ‘I love her’

Pharrell Williams clears air on hating Taylor Swift: ‘I love her’
World's largest coral discovered in Pacific Ocean: ‘Visible from space’

World's largest coral discovered in Pacific Ocean: ‘Visible from space’
Kelly Clarkson adds country flair to Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Please Please Please’

Kelly Clarkson adds country flair to Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Please Please Please’
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary

Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary

Entertainment News

Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Pharrell Williams clears air on hating Taylor Swift: ‘I love her’
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Kelly Clarkson adds country flair to Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Please Please Please’
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Lady Gaga, Jenna Ortega to team up for ‘Wednesday’ season 2
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Zendaya hails fellow Disney star Raven-Symoné as 'queen'
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Selena Gomez celebrates success of 'Emilia Pérez' with throwback photos
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Alexandra Daddario first postpartum photo with newborn melts hearts
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Sydney Sweeney slams Hollywood’s ‘fake’ women empowerment claims
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Katy Perry builds fans anticipation with big announcement about ‘The Lifetimes Tour'
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Chris Evans spills beans on his changed Christmas plans after wedding
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Selena Gomez confirms return to ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Hugh Jackman to test public reaction with ‘soft launch’ of relationship with Sutton Foster
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer