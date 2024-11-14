Ryan Reynolds reveals his cherished ‘cut scene’ from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Ryan Reynolds is sharing his beloved “cut” scene from Deadpool & Wolverine!
Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, the Green Lantern actor shared a deleted scene from his recently released hit superhero film, expressing how the scene has his “heart.”
“Cut from the film. But not my heart,” wrote the Deadpool star in the post’s caption.
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine, which has smashed several box office records since its release on July 26, 2024, made its way to Disney+ on November 12, 2024.
“Deadpool & Wolverine, now streaming on @disneyplus,” the Free Guy actor further penned the caption.
The deleted scene featured Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) surrounded by an unruly crowd of Deadpool variants who threw comedic insults on Deadpool.
Reacting to the clip, several fans dropped their hilarious comments on the scenes.
While one quipped, “The head shake from Hugh in the mask is the perfect expression,” another laughed, “It's the "go back to Canada" for me.”
“Can't understand a lick of what they're saying, but I'll bet it was funny,” one more commented.
It is worth noting that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman share close bond of friendship off-screen and as per the Logan actor, Reynolds is a “great listener” and a “supportive friend.”