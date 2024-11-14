Kim Kardashian voices concerns over Kanye West’s narrative in Netflix documentary

Kim Kardashian is reportedly concerned about Kanye West's upcoming Netflix documentary, fearing he may reveal personal details and 'his side of the story' regarding their tumultuous relationship and high-profile split.
A source shared with InTouch Weekly that the SKIMS founder is afraid of her ex-husband the Famous rapper that he would share the personal details in his upcoming Netflix documentary In Whose Name?
“Kanye’s relationship with Kim and her family is not good, and while she tries to keep the peace with him, they’ve had arguments over the phone that could end up being used in the doc,” the insider said.
They added, “And he doesn’t care about being popular or liked or politically correct.”
To note, as per Variety the upcoming documentary “promises to offer a unique and cinematic perspective on Ye’s public transformation.”
“With a billion-dollar budget and a commitment to truth, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, invites 18-year-old Nicolas Ballesteros armed with an iPhone on a six-year journey revealing unfiltered aspects of celebrity life which confront the provocative opinions, grand visions and bold contrarianism that defined him as the world’s most controversial artist,” the synopsis read.
It added, “The film follows Ye’s ascent to becoming the richest Black man in American history while uncovering why the superstar risked everything he had built in the name of freedom. Examining the culture that birthed the star, ‘In Whose Name?’ explores the overlapping influences of corporate exploitation, racial complexities and psychological struggles inherent in the American dream.”
Kanye’s highly anticipated documentary will get a release date sometime in 2025.