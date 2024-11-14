Pharrell Williams clears air on hating Taylor Swift: ‘I love her’

Pharrell Williams has slammed down the reports that he hates Taylor Swift with new statement.
Previously, he got candid about hating celebrities who endorse politicians during a chat with The Hollywood Reporter.
Some fans assumed that he’s talking about the pop star as she has been very vocal about supporting Kamala Harris for 2024 US presidential election.
In a new cover story with GQ, Williams said, “They pit you against each other. I love Taylor. She knows that.”
The Happy crooner continued, “I bought a 1989 Taylor t-shirt online last year, and I was walking around here with it tucked into my jeans. I love her. I love people, bro. That was some right-wing troll s—.”
He further explained that he has been supporting the Love Story singer since ages.
“But I heard something the other day that made the most sense in the world: Right-wing, left-wing, all the same bird,” William concluded.
Moreover, Taylor Swift is not the only celebrity to who has shown support for Kamal.
Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and more A-listers have endorsed the democratic candidate instead of Donald Trump.