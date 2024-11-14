Entertainment

John Krasinski makes first appearance after 'Sexiest Man Alive' title

The ‘IF’ actor was spotted hanging out with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck after being honored with ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ title

  by Web Desk
  November 14, 2024
John Krasinski is dining out with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon after being crowned with "Sexiest Man Alive" honor!

The IF actor, who recently made headlines after accepting People Magazine’s big title on Stephen Colbert’s late-night show, was spotted stepping out with the Argo actor and the Oppenheimer fame star on Tuesday night, November 12, 2024.

It is worth noting that all three actors have been honored with the magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive title, as Affleck received it is 2002, Damon in 2007, and Krasinski honored in 2024.

The trio were spotted having dinner in Brooklyn’s Italian restaurant, after which the A Quiet Place actor got a hug from Ben Affleck.

P.C. Backgrid
P.C. Backgrid

In the snaps, the Deep Water actor sported heavy beard and was seen wearing a white shirt which he paired with black pants.

Matt Damon donned a black outfit, while the star of the night, John Krasinski, was captured in what appears to be a brown two-piece suit.

P.C. Backgrid
P.C. Backgrid

Meanwhile, in a conversation with PEOPLE after receiving the honor, John Krasinski shared his wife, actress Emily Blunt’s reaction to the news.

“There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her. It's that beautiful thing where when you’re married to someone, you're constantly learning and changing and evolving. And I'm so lucky to go through all that with her,” he said.

On the work front, John Krasinski was last seen in 2024 film IF, in which he played dual role. The actor has also been recently caster for an upcoming American heist adventure film Fountain of Youth.

