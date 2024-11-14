Hina Altaf gives fruitful advice on marriage after Aagha Ali divorce

Pakistani actress Hina Altaf is back to the grind as she addressed a question about marriage.
On her YouTube channel, the Nijaat actress held a Q and A session where fans asked her to respond to their queries.
Following her divorce with actor Aagha Ali, the Mehroom actress shared her take on marriage, “There is no right age to get married. One should take their time and should not feel pressured about settling down from their relatives.”
“Once you find the right person, get hitched as marriage is a beautiful relationship,” the Dil Zaar Zaar star revealed.
Soon after the viral clip gained traction her fans and followers reacted to her marriage advice.
“She is so nice and pretty but married with the wrong person,” one user penned.
“Celebrity and their advice," a second person noted.
“She deserves so much better than Agha Ali,” another fan expressed.
For the unversed, Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali are no longer together due to irreconcilable differences.
Aagha Ali has confirmed the news of his divorce with Hina Altaf in a podcast interview with Ahmed Ali Butt.