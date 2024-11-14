Monaco secures six-year deal to host Formula 1 races 

Sports

  • by Web Desk
  • November 14, 2024
Monaco secured a new six year agreement on Monday, November 14, to host Formula 1 races.

As per BBC Sports, under the new agreement, Monaco will continue to host races until at least 2031.

The Monaco Grand Prix is one of the sport’s most iconic and prestigious events which has taken place every year since 1955.

Formula 1 president and chief executive Stefano Domenicali said in a statement, noting, “I’m delighted that Formula 1 will continue to race in Monaco until 2031.”

He added, “The streets of Monte Carlo are unique and a famous part of Formula 1, and the Monaco Grand Prix remains a race that all drivers dream of winning."

Michel Boeri, president of the Automobile Club of Monaco, said, "The signing of this new agreement with the Formula One Group until 2031 not only confirms the strength of our relationship but reaffirms our commitment to offering all visitors an unrivalled, first-class experience at race weekends.

He further added, "The Monaco Grand Prix is the most important sporting event here and continues to attract hundreds of thousands of spectators to the principality and millions of global television viewers worldwide."

Previously, the race used to take place on the last weekend in May but under the new agreement, the race is scheduled to take place on the first full weekend in June starting in 2026.

Sports News

Mohamed Salah takes brutal dig at fans who consider Liverpool ‘underdogs’
Carlos Alcaraz registers first ATP Finals win after beating Andrey Rublev
Sergio Pérez shares REAL reason for staying in Red Bull after ‘challenges’
Sydney, Perth all set to host most of 2026 Women's Asia Cup matches
Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi dominate ICC ODI rankings after historic win
Niels Wittich resigns as F1 race director with immediate effect
Noman Ali, Amelia Kerr named ICC Players of the Month for October 2024
Lionel Messi vows ‘to come back stronger’ after Inter Miami’s MLS Cup exit
Manchester United warmly welcomes Rúben Amorim as new head coach
Jannik Sinner lifts year-end no.1 trophy in front of home crowd
Carlos Alcaraz suffers first defeat to Ruud amid struggles at ATP Finals
Bernhard Langer clinches historic win at Charles Schwab Cup Championship